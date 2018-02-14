Golden Bears work overtime for 9-AAA top seed

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Wilson Central dominated the opening moments of Mt. Juliet’s senior night game Friday.

But it was the Golden Bears smiling by the end of the night as they overtook the Wildcats 52-45 in overtime to clinch the top seed in District 9-AAA.

Mt. Juliet concluded a 21-6 regular season and 11-3 in the district. Even if Gallatin maintained pace, the Golden Bears own the tiebreaker based on a season sweep of No. 3 Lebanon, which split with the Green Wave. MJ will take on No. 8 Portland at 7 p.m. Friday in the district tournament at Hendersonville.

Wilson Central slipped to a final 11-15, 6-8 mark and a No. 5 seed. Central’s loss clinched No. 4 for Hendersonville, setting up a first-round matchup between the Wildcats and host Commandos at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wildcats led 14-9 following the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime before Mt. Juliet moved in front 35-32 going into the fourth. Regulation ended at 44-44.

Gavin Wilson sank three 3-pointers as he and big man Isaac Stephens each led Mt. Juliet with 15 points while senior Jordan Lockridge, a four-year varsity player, threw in 13. Will Pruitt put in five in the fourth quarter and overtime while Bryan Aiken finished with four.

Gavin Johnson’s 14 led Central while Kyzick Schweppe got the Wildcats going with half of his four three-pointers in the first quarter, finishing with 12 points. Kito Aruh tossed in 10 while Naz Czeskleba finished with five and Kene Aruh four.

Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central are in the same tournament bracket, meaning with first-round wins, they would meet again at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals as well as advance to the Region 5-AAA tournament.

