What a great year for local sports

Itâ€™s been an incredible year in sports in Middle Tennessee. We are grateful for our local schoolsâ€™ sports teams.

We, as Wilson County residents, are thankful for the players who give us thrills and amazements every week. We are thankful for the coaches who work, teach, parent and lead your children to the next level.

Itâ€™s a wonderful time of year, and as I reflect on this year, there are lots of things of which Iâ€™m extremely grateful.

When I started this sports column years ago, I could never have imagined how much I would enjoy the process of sharing my ideas with the masses. Before I started this journey, I felt I was wasting my time, as no one would read my ramblings and my look at my photographs. I havenâ€™t felt that way for a long time, and for that Iâ€™m grateful.

I have a great wife of nearly 40 years, Renee, two beautiful children, Hollie and Michael, three granddaughters, Caitlin, Kirstin and Kayle, one grandson, Jaxson, and a great-grandson, Kaden. Theyâ€™re not perfect, but neither is their husband, father and granddad. I know weâ€™re not perfect, but weâ€™re getting there. Most importantly, they love and accept me for who I am, and for that I will forever be grateful.

Iâ€™m a proud Mt. Juliet resident of 58 years and love this community. I couldnâ€™t imagine living anywhere else.

I consider myself to be the most fortunate columnist going. I have a wonderful group of readers and clients who have been supportive and encouraging from the beginning, and for that, I am extremely grateful.

As I consider all of the things that Iâ€™m grateful for this year, it may seem that I have a dream life. I attend many games each week; I have more than 1,000 Twitter followers who rely on my tweets to keep them informed on our local teams.

The reality is that not everything in my life is perfect, but I choose to focus on the positives and the opportunities, not the negatives and the problems.

Now letâ€™s do it again next year.

