Illinois team edges Lady Wildcats 7-5

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — Washington (Ill.) held off Wilson Central 7-5 in a back-and-forth affair as part of the Warrior Classic on Monday night.

Though the game was played at Wilson Central, Washington won the coin flip to serve as the home team.

Thus, the Lady Wildcats batted first and struck first on a Kaylee Richetto first-inning RBI triple after Kenzie Meador singled.

Washington tied the score in the bottom of the first on a walk, sacrifice bunt, stolen base and groundout against Ashley Foster.

Central scored twice in the second on a double error for a 3-1 lead.

A two-out double pulled Washington into a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third.

Grayce Guethlein’s bases-loaded two-run single to center field put Central back in front 5-3 in the fifth.

But Washington rallied for four scores in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Cassidy Davis on a double, error, groundout, walk, single, throwing error, another groundout and another single.

Central loaded the bases in the sixth before Washington’s center fielder hauled in Morgan Stokes’ fly ball to deep right center to end the game as time expired.