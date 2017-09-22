King’s hands MJCA first loss

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET – Cody Wylins scored three second-half touchdowns as King’s Academy rallied from a yard 14-7 halftime deficit to beat Mt. Juliet Christian 35-21 Friday night at Suey Field.

Wylins ran for 328 yards on 32 carries. Darius Hylick, the Saints’ star running back, was held in check by King’s Academy as he totaled only 34 yards on 14 carries.

“When you don’t do little things right,” said Saints head coach Dan Davis, “ they will come back to bite you.”

King’s scored on it’s first drive after holding the Saints to a three-and-out. The Lions went 69 yards in seven plays, capped off with a 33-yard touchdown run by Wylins. The extra point made the score 7-0. After the teams traded punts King’s looked to blow the game open. Wylins ran 51 yards to the Saints 7-yard line, but two plays later he fumbled and the Saints recovered at their own 5.

After an exchange of punts, the Saints marched 77 yards in eight plays, mostly through the air as quarterback Alex Pitman connected on four passes, capped off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Caylor Bates. The extra point tied the game at 7. On the ensuing kickoff King’s muffed the squib kick and the Saints recovered.

After getting to King’s’ 13-yard yard line Pitman and Hylick fumbled the exchange ending the threat.

After intercepting King’s, the Saints used a trick play. Pitman threw a later to Bates, who then threw downfield to an open Trent Graves in the end zone to give the Saints at 14-7 halftime lead.

In the second half Wylins took over. On the first drive he ran on all nine plays for 64 yards but was stopped shy of the end zone on fourth and 1. After forcing a Saints punt, he ran 30 yards on the second play of the drive to tie the game at 14. After another exchange of punts, Wylins scored from 2 yards out after his 57-yard run for a 21-14 Lion lead. Pitman was then intercepted, and on the next play Wylins scored his fourth touchdown of the night, extending the lead to 28-14.

The Saints cut the deficit to 28-21 when Pitman threw short to Logan Collier, who made a defender miss and ran down the sideline to score. On the next drive for King’s, facing a third down and 4, quarterback Brandon Burgess scrambled and found Wylins, who ran to the 8-yard line. Burgess scored on a keeper two plays later to make the final 35-21.

The loss dropped the Saints to 4-1 over and 1-1 in the East II-A Region play.

“Our goal is making the playoffs,” said Davis, “we will come back Monday and correct things and get ready for Friday.”

Mt. Juliet Christian will remain in region play when the Saints play host to Middle Tennessee Christian at 7 p.m. at Suey Field.