Lady Bears battle back to beat Central

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet needed someone to put it on her back Wednesday.

Molly Back came through with a tiebreaking two-run single down the left-field line in a three-run fifth inning to lift the Lady Bears past visiting Wilson Central.

Back’s hit came after Tyffany Cargile lined her second double of the day to deep left field and scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Alyssa Costley and C.J. Privott singled in the interim to load the bases.

The Lady Bears built the lead to 6-2 in the sixth when Camryn Cernuto reached on a bunt single and came home when Cargile’s grounder up the middle eluded diving second baseman Claire Smith. Cargile scored later on a passed ball.

Central got those runs back in the top of the seventh on Kaylee Richetto’s two-run homer down the left-field line.

The Lady Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the early innings. Smith singled to open the game and ended the play on third base via an error. Alaina Morris’ single to shortstop staked Central to a 1-0 lead.

Following an error and singles by Eboni Jordan and Smith which loaded the bases, Richetto drew a walk in the second to make it 2-0 before Mt. Juliet coach Brad Rowlett waved Costley to the circle to relieve starter Kaylee Kritcher. Costley kept the Lady Wildcats off the board until Richetto’s seventh-inning blast.

Mt. Juliet got on the board in the third when Cargile doubled to right and scored on Costley’s bloop single off the glove of the diving center fielder.

Richetto pitched five innings and took the loss as Central slipped to 9-6. Ashley Foster worked the sixth.

Cargile collected three hits while Back, Costley and Stephanie Phelps each finished with two for Mt. Juliet.

Morris went 3-for-3 for Central while Smith had two hits and Richetto one.

Smith leads Lady Saints to 8-1 win

MT. JULIET — Junior Caitlyn Smith pitched a two-hitter and senior Abi Hildabrand hit the first home run over the wall at the field named for her grandfather in Mt. Juliet Christian’s 8-1 win over Franklin Road Christian at Don Wharton Field on Monday.

Franklin Road Christian scored in the top of the second inning before Mt. Juliet Christian scored three times in the bottom half of the second and third. Hildabrand’s blast came after sophomore Kinsley Barga singled to lead off the fourth.

Smith struck out nine. She also doubled in two runs in the second inning and singled in another in the third.

Freshman Meghan Blackwell also singled for the Lady Saints.

Lady Wildcats walk off with 3-2 loss on Beech HR in 7th

HENDERSONVILLE — Beech’s Mackenzie Williams won a 3-2 pitcher’s duel with Wilson Central’s Kaylee Richetto when the Lady Bucceneers’ Kailey Brown hit a walk-off home run over the Veterans Park center-field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night.

Richetto had just pulled Central into a 2-2 tie in the top of the inning with an RBI double.

The Lady Wildcats led 1-0 most of the game thanks to an error and first-inning singles by Brooke Pfefferle and Ashley Foster.

Beech went up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth on two errors, two singles and a sacrifice fly.

Williams allowed an earned run on six hits and three walks while four strikeouts. Richetto’s line read three runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks with five punchouts.

DCA drubs MJCA 15-0

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was held to one hit in a 15-0 loss to Donelson Christian on Tuesday.

DCA broke a scoreless tie with nine runs in the third inning to hand Sam Clarke the loss. The Lady Wildcats finished with 16 hits in the five-inning game.

Maddie Eaglen had Mt. Juliet Christian’s only hit, in the fifth inning.