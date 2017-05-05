Lady Bears beat Lebanon for 9-AAA lead

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet scored four times in the sixth inning Monday night as the Lady Bears did its part to break up a logjam at the top of the District 9-AAA standings with a 5-2 win over Lebanon.

The Lady Devils led 2-1 going into the sixth when Camryn Cernuto smacked a two-run double and Kyli Biggs an RBI single as Mt. Juliet improved to 18-13 for the season and 10-3 in the district.

Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Beech began the day tied atop the standings with Wilson Central, which played a double header at Station Camp on Monday, a game back at 8-4. Lebanon will visit Beech at 5 p.m. Tuesday to close the regular season and the Lady Bears will go to Wilson Central 24 hours later.

Regardless, the top four have clinched first-round home games for the district tournament this weekend.

Alyssa Costley, who cracked an RBI single in the first, held Lebanon to six hits.

Megan Jaselskis scored on a first-inning passed ball to put Lebanon up 1-0 before Anna Bennett blasted a home run to center field in the fifth.

Anna Smallwood surrendered four runs in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss as the Lady Devils dropped to 16-14-1, 9-4.

Cernuto, Tyffany Cargile and Molly Back doubled and singled for Mt. Juliet while Savannah Cole doubled. Biggs and Abby Barnes each banged out two singles and Lexi Stafford one.

Aaryn Grace Lester doubled for the Lady Devils. Jaselskis singled twice and Bailey Lasater and Madi Kimble once each.

Central sweeps Station Camp

GALLATIN — Wilson Central swept host Station Camp 6-2 and 8-2 in a District 9-AAA double header Monday.

Eboni Jordan’s sixth-inning three-run double to left field broke the game open to 6-1. Kaylee Richetto had a pair of RBI singles among her three hits while leadoff batter Claire Smith set the table by going 4-for-4, including two triples.

Taryn Pastore pitched six innings for the win, allowing five hits and four walks.

Brooke Pfefferle added an RBI groundout and a sacrifice bunt.

Central was the “home” team in the second game, which saw Ashley Foster go seven innings, allowing five hits and no walks as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 21-13-1 for the season and 8-4 in District 9-AAA going into Tuesday’s trip to Portland and Wednesday’s finale at home against Mt. Juliet. While the top four seeds have yet to work themselves out, Central, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Beech have clinched the top four spots and first-round home games later this week.

Pfefferle drove in two runs on three hits in the second game. Her fly-ball error scored Smith in the first inning after the leadoff batter again tripled. Jordan singled in Pfefferle for a 2-0 Lady Wildcat lead.

Station Camp scored single runs in the second and third to tie the game before Central parlayed three errors, a walk and a single into three scores in the fourth for a 5-2 lead.

Singles by Kenzie Meador, Paige Robinson, Pfefferle and Richetto accounted for three in the Central sixth.