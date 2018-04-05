Lady Bears double up Central 4-2

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet took a first-inning lead and Alyssa Costley made it stand in a 4-2 Lady Bear victory over Wilson Central on Tuesday night.

Gabby Faccadio’s liner to center field scored two for a 2-0 Lady Bear lead. Costley’s single made it 3-0.

Central got a run back in the fourth when Kaylee Richetto came home on an error. The Lady Wildcats pulled to within a run in the sixth on Morgan Stokes’ towering homer to left field.

Mt. Juliet got an insurance score in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double to right by pinch-hitter Kailey Brimm.

Central threatened in the seventh with two singles before Costley extricated herself with a couple of popups as Mt. Juliet, under first-year coach Hailey Knepp, improved to 7-3.

Stokes and Kenzie Meardor each had two hits for the Lady Wildcats, who slipped to 6-8 despite outhitting Mt. Juliet 7-5.

