Lady Bears jump into region final

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — If the sectional isn’t the best night in high school basketball, the region semifinal is.

Emma Palmer’s basket in the final seconds lifted host Mt. Juliet to a thrilling 49-48 win over Beech before Lebanon knocked Wilson Central out of the Region 5-AAA tournament with a 40-27 triumph Monday night.

The results leave a Wilson County final at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Juliet as Lebanon visits in the first-ever meeting between the local rivals in the region championship. The winner will play host to a sectional while the loser travels to Williamson County at 7 p.m. Saturday. Ravenwood and Brentwood (which upset former Central coach John Wild’s Franklin team Monday night) will decide the Region 10 title Wednesday and provide Saturday’s opposition.

“Mt. Juliet’s been there a lot over the last 20 years while Lebanon hasn’t been there much, if at all,” third-year Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “We continue to write our own chapter about what this team is doing. We want to be in charge of that and not let somebody else finish our story.”

By Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com