By mtjulietintern

PARIS — Henry County broke a tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Monday night and the Lady Patriots went on to defeat Mt. Juliet 5-1 in the Region 5-AAA tournament opener.

The teams were tied 1-1 before Henry took charge against Lady Bear pitcher Alyssa Costley.

Henry County will face Beech in the region championship game Wednesday and play in a sectional Friday while Mt. Juliet’s season is over.

Staff Reports