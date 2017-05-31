Lady Commanders oust DCA to make state finals

By mtjulietintern

Friendship reached the Division II-A championship round for the third straight season Thursday when Kendal Kelsh and Kennedy West combined to hold Donelson Christian to two hits in a 2-0 shutout victory in the loser’s bracket final at Starplex.

“They’re a great softball team, but so are we,” said first-year Lady Commander coach Regan Ingram shortly after his team knocked off his former DCA squad. “We’re excited for the opportunity to get back there, to compete against them. Hopefully, it’s two great games.”

Thursday’s was pretty good, as backed by a spectacular infield defense, Kelsh pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win before West worked the final 2 2/3 for the save, escaping a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth inning, as the Lady Commanders climbed to 25-12.

“I’m proud of our girls for fighting back,” Ingram said. “We’ve had a lot of trials and tribulations throughout the year and I’m just proud of how they come out and fight together. This was just a great team win up and down the lineup.

“We have two great pitchers. We believe in both of them and that’s the strategy we have and we go with it. The girls believe in it. Whenever you’re pitching good and you have solid defense behind it, we’re tough to beat.”

Friendship scored in the third inning when Brooke Eakes’ two-out popup fell and, after stealing second and taking third on a bad throw, scored on Annalise Jarnigan’s single to left field.

In the fourth, Brice Dabbs parachuted a double to short right field and scored on Hannah Alexander’s drive to deep center field which was ruled an error on the outfielder.

