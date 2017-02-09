Lady Wildcats clinch top seed in 9-AAA

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — The top two teams in the District 9-AAA standings hooked up Friday night and host Wilson Central emerged from a tight tussle with a 56-52 victory, giving the Lady Wildcats the top seed in the upcoming league tournament.

Freshman Lindsey Freeman’s off-balance balance brought Central into a 45-45 tie early in the fourth quarter and junior Kathryn Bean’s layup with 5:36 to play put the Lady Wildcats ahead for good 47-45 as clutch baskets and free throws by Bean and Addison Byrd and solid defense enabled the home team to improve to 24-2 for the season and 11-1 in the district with two games remaining.

Station Camp, which lost Emiline Payne to an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter, fell to 19-5, 9-3 going into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game against slumping Mt. Juliet.

The Lady Bison took the early lead as their pressure defense kept Central from getting a shot off during the early moments. But the Lady Wildcats recovered in time to take an 18-10 advantage at the first-quarter break.

Olivia Dell’s inside basket pulled Station Camp into a 24-24 tie 1:23 before halftime, and that’s where the score remained through intermission.

The teams swapped leads throughout the third quarter which ended in a 43-43 tie.

Byrd scored 12 third-period points, including a pair of three-pointers, and led the Lady ‘Cats with 35, including a three triples. Freeman finished with 11 of her 17 in the first half. Bean supplied all seven of her tallies in the second half, including four in the fourth. Kenadhi Killebrew came off the bench for four in the first quarter while Taylor Tucker tossed in an early two and Anna Altman a fourth-quarter free throw.

Byrd bagged eight rebounds, Tucker tossed six assists and blocked a pair of shots while Nathalie Ventura notched three steals.

Carolyn Fitch fired in five triples and Jane Deason three as each finished with 15 for Station Camp while Payne finished with 13 to go with five assists.

Slumping Lady Bears lose at Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet’s youthful Lady Bears continued their late-season struggle Friday night with a 46-34 loss to Hendersonville.

The Lady Commandos led 9-7 following the first quarter, 18-9 at halftime and 33-24 through three periods as the Lady Bears, losers of six of their last eight going into Tuesday’s game at Station Camp, fell to 14-9 for the season and 6-6 in District 9-AAA.

Brooke Long knocked down 19 points and Peyton Sheehan 10 for Hendersonville.

Aaliyah Frazier finished with eight points to lead the Lady Bears while Tondrianna Davis and Emma Palmer each scored seven, Ryleigh Osborne six, Cassidy Harrisfour and Nevaeh Majors two.

Mt. Juliet will close its regular season Friday night at Wilson Central.

Fourth-quarter surge sends Lady Saints to victory

SEWANEE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls used a fourth-quarter spurt to defeat St. Andrew’s-Sewanee 36-28 Friday night.

The Lady Saints led 7-5 following the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime before falling behind 26-25 through three periods. But Mt. Juliet Christian outscored St. Andrew’s 11-2 in the fourth to take the victory.

Amelia Lyons tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Caitlyn Smith scored nine, Abi Hildabrand seven, Caroline Hibbett six and Marcella Gallione four.

No one scored in double figures for St. Andrew’s.

Mt. Juliet Christian will be the No. 6 seed in the East-Middle District 1-A tournament and play Thursday night at King’s Academy. The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s final/consolation at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex.

By Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com