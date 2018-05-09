Lady Wildcats fall in finale

By mtjulietintern

PORTLAND — A sixth-inning grand slam broke the game open Friday night as Portland doubled up Wilson Central 10-5 in the Lady Wildcats’ regular-season finale.

Central finished as the No. 5 seed in the District 9-AAA tournament and will travel to Station Camp on Monday for a 7 p.m. game to open the tourney. The double-elimination event will shift to Hendersonville’s Drakes Creek Park beginning Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Kaylee Richetto hit a three-run homer to left field.

But Portland strung together four singles, a walk and a hit batter to take a 4-3 edge, chasing Central starter Kassidy Davis for Kaylee Richetto.

Central pulled even in the second on Morgan Stokes’ RBI ground single to center field.

After the Lady Wildcats failed to take advantage of a Grayce Guethlein leadoff double to the center-field fence in the top of the third, the Lady Panthers took a 5-4 lead in the bottom half on a couple of singles.

Kinsley Blackfox’ RBI single to left pulled Central into a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth before Portland used a single and double in the bottom half to go back up by one.

Stokes had three hits and Kaylee Richetto and Shelby Moore each had two for the Lady Wildcats, who were outhit 11-9. Richetto drew two intentional walks.

