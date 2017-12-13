Lebanon’s boys use balance to beat Wildcats

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — Visiting Lebanon pulled away in the third quarter Friday night as the Blue Devils defeated Wilson Central 61-53.

The Wildcats led during the opening minutes until Blue Devil big man Zion Logue sank a long baseline jumper to put Lebanon in front 7-5.

After a three-pointer by Naz Czeskleba from in front of the LHS student section put Central back in front, a Wildcat tipped a rebound into the Blue Devil basket, a field goal credited to point guard Jeremiah Hastings for a 9-8 LHS lead.

Lebanon led 12-10 following the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 46-31 through three periods as the Blue Devils improved to 7-1 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-AAA, a league mark which will hold through the holidays while the league’s teams play outside competition.

Noah Mulaski sank two three-pointers in each of the first two periods and led Lebanon with 14 points while Logue went even further out to hit two second-quarter threes on his way to 12. Hastings and his backup Malcolm Logue each added 11 and center Eddie Jackson 10 while Ethan Njezic tossed in two and Polo Phillips a free throw.

Czeskleba sank three first-half triples as he and Kene Aruh scored 11 points apiece for the Wildcats while Daniel Jackson knocked down nine in the fourth quarter, Kyzick Schweppe eight (including a pair of triples), Dalton King six in the first half, Kobe Tibbs five in the fourth and Kito Aruh a first-quarter trey as Central slipped to 4-5, 1-2.

Stephens powers Mt. Juliet to 10-point win

MT. JULIET — Big man Isaac Stephens tossed in 22 points Friday night to power Mt. Juliet past Portland 55-45.

The Golden Bears led 16-11 following the first quarter and 34-24 at halftime before the teams played even-steven in the second half.

Will Pruitt popped in a pair of three-pointers on his way to 13 points for Mt. Juliet while Gavin Wilson finished with five, Ryan McIntosh, J.C. Crawford and Gunner Wilkerson a three apiece and Jordan Lockridge, Bailey Bryant and Riggs Abner two each as the Golden Bears, coming off a 58-54 loss at Gallatin on Tuesday, improved to 2-1 in District 9-AAA and 7-1 overall..

Mitchell Eagle paced Portland with 18 points.

Mt. Juliet, which finished its district pre-holiday schedule, will travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday night to take on Siegel.

MJCA’s boys eded 46-44 at Merrol Hyde

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian made a valiant fourth-quarter comeback, but host Merrol Hyde took a 46-44 win Monday night.

Merrol Hyde led 39-33 going into the fourth before Mt. Juliet Christian outscored the Hawks 11-7 over the final eight minutes. But the Saints slipped to 4-4 going into Friday’s home Middle Region District 2A game against University School of Nashville.

Mt. Juliet Christian led 9-8 following the first quarter before Merrol Hyde edged in front 24-22 going into halftime.

Ollie Talmadge tossed in 10 points for Merrol Hyde.

Caylor Bates poured in 24 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Trent Graves scored seven, Gavin Forsha five, Dwayne Ewers four and Jacob Hall and David Hylick two each.