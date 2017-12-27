Mannings voted 2017 Zaxby’s Fans of the Year

By mtjulietintern

James and Barbara Manning, of Lebanon, were named the Zaxby’s Fans of the Year through recent voting at lebanondemocrat.com.

The Mannings received 36 percent of the 127 votes cast online and received enough food from Zaxby’s to feed 25 people at a tailgate or party event of their choosing. Ginger Raines, of Mt. Juliet, finished second with 23 percent, and T.J. Hewitt, of Watertown, finished third with 18 percent.

Barbara and James Manning were named Fans of the Week during week 3 of the Wilson County high school football season. The game was the 399th Lebanon contest James Manning attended out of the last 401 since 1966. A Lebanon graduate in the class of 1961, Manning has attended well more than half of the Blue Devils’ football games played during the school’s century.

“We, along with the great folks at Zaxby’s, congratulate James and Barbara Manning for winning the Zaxby’s Fan of the Year in its fifth year,” said Democrat editor Jared Felkins. “It was a fitting prize for such an accomplished couple of fans.”

Thirteen lucky fans were in the running for the coveted prize after they were selected fans of the week by The Lebanon Democrat staff during high school football games in Wilson County this season.

Voters had their pick of favorite fan from Thomas Bryan, of Lebanon; Gibby Gibson, of Mt. Juliet; the Mannings; Hewitt; Raines; Toni Taylor, of Lebanon; Charlie Perry, of Mt. Juliet; Connie Head, of Smyrna; Sarah Wyatt, of Lebanon; Angie Richardson, of Mt. Juliet; Steve Cox, of Watertown; Brad Mattingly, of Mt. Juliet; and Carolyn Tomlinson, of Lebanon.

In addition, Ann Wright, of Lebanon, was chosen at random among the online voters to receive her own Zaxby’s Fan of the Week prize pack, which included a chicken finger platter and T-shirt.

“We didn’t want to let these 13 fans have all the fun, so we opened a portion of the contest up for everyone to get involved,” Felkins said. “We want give a big thank you to Zaxby’s for teaming up with us to sponsor this opportunity. It has been a great time selecting and showcasing the fans each week in Sports Extra, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

