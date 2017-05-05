Melendez’s hat trick leads Golden Bear win

MT. JULIET — On Senior Night, a sophomore stole the show.
Tenth-grader Eddie Melendez scored his first high school hat trick and added an assists for Mt. Juliet in a 6-2 win over Gallatin on Wednesday.
Melendez scored the Golden Bears’ first three goals. Chase Earles, Chris Pugh and Andres Vazquez also found the back of the net.
Kristen Jones posted a pair of assists while Earles and Pugh joined Melendez with one apiece.
Jake Hirschmann, Briscoe Massa and Nick Satterlee led Mt. Juliet’s defense.
Mt. Juliet beats Blue Devils 3-1
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet defeated Lebanon 3-1 Monday night.
Chase Earls scored the go-ahead goal on a cross from Kristen Jones.
Earlier, Eddie Melendez beat three Blue Devil defenders before hammering a shot into the top corner off an assist from Teddy Komisky, who got the final goal on a pass from Andres Varquez.
Lebanon scored on a goal by Cory Douglas on an assist from Logan Mason.
Staff Reports