Melendez’s hat trick leads Golden Bear win

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — On Senior Night, a sophomore stole the show.

Tenth-grader Eddie Melendez scored his first high school hat trick and added an assists for Mt. Juliet in a 6-2 win over Gallatin on Wednesday.

Melendez scored the Golden Bears’ first three goals. Chase Earles, Chris Pugh and Andres Vazquez also found the back of the net.

Kristen Jones posted a pair of assists while Earles and Pugh joined Melendez with one apiece.

Jake Hirschmann, Briscoe Massa and Nick Satterlee led Mt. Juliet’s defense.

Mt. Juliet beats Blue Devils 3-1

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet defeated Lebanon 3-1 Monday night.

Chase Earls scored the go-ahead goal on a cross from Kristen Jones.

Earlier, Eddie Melendez beat three Blue Devil defenders before hammering a shot into the top corner off an assist from Teddy Komisky, who got the final goal on a pass from Andres Varquez.

Lebanon scored on a goal by Cory Douglas on an assist from Logan Mason.

Staff Reports