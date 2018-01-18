Mens basketball scores

By mtjulietintern

Golden Bears post road win

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet took a 59-52 District 9-AAA win on the road at Station Camp last Thursday night.

The Golden Bears led 16-11 following the first quarter, 22-21 at halftime and 38-28 through three periods.

Isaac Stephens scored 16 points from the post for Mt. Juliet while Jordan Lockridge added 11, Will Pruitt nine in the fourth quarter, Gavin Wilson eight, Ryan McIntosh five, J.C. Crawford and Bryan Aiken four each and Riggs Abner two.

Jonathan Gillard’s 16 points, which included a pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers, led Station Camp. Kavon Blankenship added 10.

Mt. Juliet’s game at Wilson Central was snowed out Tuesday night. No makeup date had been announced. The Golden Bears will play host to Lebanon on Friday night.

Wildcats hold off Portland 43-41

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central survived a halfcourt heave at the buzzer by Portland to escape with a 43-41 win Thursday night.

The Wildcats missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with three seconds left. After a timeout, Portland tried the long-distance shot.

Central won a first-quarter three-point shooting contest 3-2 as the Wildcats, with Gavin Johnson hitting two of them, took a 9-6 lead. The teams were tied 18-18 at halftime before the home team took a 33-23 advantage going into the fourth period.

Johnson hit three triples to lead Central with 18 points while Kito Aruh added eight. Kyzick Schweppe sank a pair of threes as he and Kene Aruh each scored six while Naz Czeskleba threw in three and Daniel Jackson two free throws.

Bryce Keith connected on three triples to pace Portland with 18 points.

Strong fourth quarter lifts short-handed Saints to road victory

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian broke a tie in the fourth quarter and took a big Middle Region District 2-A win at Nashville Christian 44-39 Thursday night.

The teams were tied 30-30 before the Saints outscored the Eagles 14-9 over the final eight minutes to improve to 9-7 for the season.

Nashville Christian led 13-4 following the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime before a 14-9 third brought the Saints into the tie.

Despite Gavin Forsha missing the game due to illness, three Saints scored in double figures, led by Caylor Bates with 15, followed by Trent Graves with 12 and Jacob Hall 10, with the latter hitting a pair of three-pointers. Logan Collier, Cole Alsup and David Hylick each had two points as five MJCA players missed the game, four due to illness and one to injury.

Miles Smith sank a pair of threes to lead Nashville Christian with 11 points.

Friday’s home game with Clarksville Academy has been postponed until Jan. 22.

