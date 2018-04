By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian dominated Hendersonville Christian 11-1 and 19-0 Tuesday.

Caitlyn Smith was the winning pitcher in the first game and had two hits at the plate, as did Kinsley Barga and Savannah Brewer.

Samantha Clarke collected the win in the second game and helped her cause with a bases-loaded triple. Smith tripled, doubled and singled. Megan Blackwell, K.J. Alsup and Maddie Eaglen also had hits for the Lady Saints.

