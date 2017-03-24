MJCA storms past Lipscomb 15-0

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Annalise Wood and Ashton Barga combined to pitch Mt. Juliet Christian to a 15-0 win over Lipscomb Academy on Monday.

Wood walked two in a scoreless first inning before Barga threw the following three frames, allowing a hit and no walks while striking out two.

Bethany Lyons led the Lady Saints with two hits. Amelia Lyons hit a bases-loaded single in he first inning following singles by Keely Sellars and Wood.

Wood leads Lady Saints past MTCS

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian took a 10-1 triumph over Middle Tennessee Christian on Thursday.

Annalise Wood fired a five-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Lady Saints. She also staked her team to an early lead with home runs in the first and third innings. Amelia Lyons homered in he second.

Lyons drove in three runs as she, Wood, Bethany Lyons and Kara Jo Alsup each had multiple hits out of the Lady Saints’ total of 12.

