MJ’s Sanders earns collegiate honor

By mtjulietintern

MARYVILLE — It didn’t take long for J.R. Sanders to take his long-range marksmanship to the collegiate level as the former Mt. Juliet Golden Bear was named USA South Rookie of the Week on Monday.

The freshman guard from Mt. Juliet scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in a 90-77 victory over USA South rival Piedmont in the Scots’ only contest last week.

“I was extremely happy to see that J.R. earned the freshman of the week award,” Maryville coach Randy Lambert said. “He has exceeded our expectations. It is not very often that you get a freshman to come in and shoot so well from the field. I love his energy and he has definitely worked his way into our playing rotation.”

In only four career games played, Sanders is averaging six points per game shooting 72 percent from the floor including an amazing 8-for-10 (80 percent) effort from beyond the arc.

Staff Reports