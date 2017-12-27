Mt. Juliet Christian gets past Providence

Mt. Juliet Christian’s Paul Christensen, with son Luca, picked up his 300th career victory in the Saints’ 73-49 rout of visiting Riverside Christian in the MJCA Christmas Classic last Thursday night. Christensen is in his 20th season at MJCA as boys’ basketball coach and athletic director. He and Mt. Juliet High girls’ coach Chris Fryer are the current deans of Wilson County high school hoops coaches.

MT. JULIET – Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys emerged with a 32-27 triumph over Providence Christian in the MJCA Christmas Classic last Tuesday night.

The Saints led 8-7 following the first quarter, 15-12 at halftime and 25-20 through three periods as they improved to 5-6.

Caylor Bates bucketed 11 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Jacob Hall threw in three 3-pointers for his nine. Gavin Forsha scored six, Trent Graves and Dwayne Ewers two each and Logan Collier and David Hylick a free throw apiece.

Fred Cosby tossed in two triples in leading the Lions with 11.

Both teams returned to MJCA on Thursday to wrap up the Classic. Providence faced Donelson Christian while Mt. Juliet Christian took on Riverside Christian.

