Mt. Juliet duo falls to defending champs in final

Mt. Juliet graduates Dylan Chambers and Josh Walker finished their senior seasons as second in Class AAA boys’ doubles after running into Tennessee’s buzzsaw of Jacob Marshall and Charlie Moseley, who claimed another state championship 6-1, 6-0 Friday morning at Old Fort Park.

Neighbors for over a decade, they’ve been doubles partners throughout their high school careers. They’ve played with and against each other since they were 7.

“We’ve played against each other in tournaments before, but we decided to focus on doubles, and that’s been our primary focus all four years in high school at Mt. Juliet,” Chambers said.

“He’s like a brother to me,” Walker said.

