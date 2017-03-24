Mt. Juliet High grad Hill gives Nationals veteran insurance

By mtjulietintern

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – Mt. Juliet High graduate Taylor Hill, 28, in some ways, is a survivor.

Some of the young pitchers he came up through the minor leagues with are no longer with the Washington Nationals.

Taylor Jordan, for instance, was released by the Nationals last June when rookie Lucas Giolito was called up to make his big league debut.

Then in early December during the winter meetings Giolito and fellow young pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning were traded to the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Adam Eaton.

So that means the Washington farm system may have less quality pitchers in the upper minors than it has had in the recent past.

That could be good news for Hill, who made two scoreless appearances for the Nationals during spring training as a non-roster invitee.

“I feel good about it. I felt I was able to execute some pitches and work on some things,” said Hill, standing outside of Washington complex one recent afternoon. “I like where I am. I feel like this is the best spring training I have had. I am excited about the season and where I am at.”

Hill gave up just one hit to 10 batters while throwing three scoreless innings in two games for the Nationals during spring training before he was sent back to Triple-A Syracuse on March 13.

A former Vanderbilt pitcher, Hill seems on track to start the season with the Chiefs, perhaps in their starting rotation.

“It is the same approach I have always had,” said Hill, who was drafted by the Nationals in the sixth round in 2011 out of Vanderbilt. “If they need me they will call me. If it happens it will happen. If they see a need … hopefully it will work out.”

Hill made his big league debut in 2014 as he went 0-1 with an ERA of 9.00 in three games, with one start, for Washington.

He made six appearances out of the bullpen for the Nationals in 2015, posting a record of 0-0 with an ERA of 3.75.

The right-hander spent all of 2016 with Triple-A Syracuse, where he was 6-13 with an ERA of 4.60 in 27 starts.

Mark Scialabba, the director of player development for the Nationals, recognizes that Hill gives Washington pitching insurance as someone who has thrown as a starter and reliever in the majors.

“He competes well. He has great work ethic and he is a competitor,” said Scialabba, while watching the Nationals play the New York Yankees on Monday. “You know he will do everything he can to help the big league club. He is going to give you length. We have him as a starter but he can pitch multiple innings in relief and support us that way” if needed in the majors.

What advice did Hill get from manager Dusty Baker and pitching coach Mike Maddux when he was sent down?

“They thought I pitched well. I just need to go down and get innings,” Hill said. “That is the nature of the beast.”

What is it like to work under Maddux?

“He keeps things simple, which is nice,” Hill said. “It is not overbearing. It is easy to get up there (at the big league level) and work on things.”

And he is used to being a starter and reliever.

“I am willing to do that. I don’t mind that at all. As long as I pitch I don’t care. It doesn’t matter what role I am in,” he said.

The Nationals moved from Viera, Florida into a new spring training complex this year that they share with the Houston Astros here at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

“Just better facilities; the place is really nice. The fields are awesome,” said Hill, who arrived here in mid-February. “They have cafeteria style; you can eat as much as you like. They did not withhold any expenses. There is nothing you can complain about. We are excited about it.”

Editor’s note: David Driver is a free-lance writer from Maryland who can be reached at www.davidsdriver.com