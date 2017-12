By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet skated to a 7-5 win over Ravenwood on Nov. 27.

Corey Settle, Michael Settle and Dylan Kraay each scored twice and Drew Ordway once for Mt. Juliet. Lawson Smith supplied three assists, Cameron Barnes two and Nick Roman and Molly Piper one each.

The Golden Bears will wrap up their pre-holiday schedule at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 18 at Ford Ice Center against the Outlaws.

