Mt. Juliet run-rules Portland 13-3

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — After waiting out a 24-hour rain delay, top-seeded Mt. Juliet rained 13 runs on Portland in a 13-3 run-rule victory in the opening round of the District 9-AAA tournament Sunday night.

The Golden Bears scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and tallied in three of their four at-bats, capped by a seven-spot in the fourth as they accumulated eight hits.

Dylan Kasper drove in four runs on a sacrifice fly and a double from the No. 9 hole. Cade Hoppe had two RBI. Thomas Fullerton and Eric Rice each racked up a pair of hits as the Golden Bears improved to 26-4 going into Monday night’s second round game against Station Camp, which walked off with a 9-8 win over Lebanon in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday after waiting out a rain delay in the third inning with the teams tied 4-4.

Lebanon and Station Camp battled in a loser’s bracket game Monday afternoon.

Grayson Cole pitched the full five innings to improve to 7-1 for Mt. Juliet. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three.

Staff Reports