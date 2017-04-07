Mt. Juliet splits Saturday pitching gems

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Left-hander Luke Seed retired all 21 Mt. Juliet batters he faced in a perfect game for McCracken County in a 2-0 Mustangs win Saturday in the Kentucky-Tennessee Challenge.

The Golden Bears bounced back later with a 4-0 win over Highlands.

Seed struck out 12, needing, and getting, only a two-run single by Mason Vinyard in the fourth inning off Dylan Bonds, who allowed five hits and no walks while fanning four. Aiden Raines retired all 10 Mustangs he faced, whiffing two.

Mt. Juliet finally found some offense in the fourth inning against Highlands as the Bears scored once. They added three in the sixth as John Dowless improved to 3-0.

Dowless struck out 10 and walked two while allowing three hits as Mt. Juliet improved to 11-3 for the season.

Alex DeRiggi drove in two runs on as many hits while Cade Hoppe doubled among the Bears’ six hits.

Wilson Central splits 10-0 games

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central split a pair of 10-0 games in the Warrior Classic on Friday, beating Milan and losing to Lafayette (Ind.) Catholic.

Aaron Hubbell held Milan to two hits and two walks while striking out nine in the five-inning game.

The Wildcats broke open a 1-0 lead with four runs in the third inning, highlighted by Dawson Hamilton’s two-run homer. Peyton Hill had three singles and Will Shelton two as each drove in two runs. Will Hudson and Gabe Jennings doubled.

Lafayette Catholic scored five first-inning runs against Andrew Franklin, who lasted 2 1/3 innings. He surrendered six runs (three earned). Jared Smith and Dawson Bennett followed to the hill as the visitors amassed 11 hits.

Wilson Central had five singles.

