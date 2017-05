By mtjulietintern

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet’s Dylan Chambers and Josh Walker punched a return ticket to the state tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lebanon’s Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper in the Region 5-AAA final Monday at Drakes Creek Park.

Chambers and Walker reached the state semifinals last year. They will open state quarterfinal play May 25 at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro.

Staff Reports