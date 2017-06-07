Mt. Juliet’s Gammon wins on Lake Barkley

By mtjulietintern

DOVER — Mt. Juliet’s Whit Gammon overcame thick fog and a Cumberland River with strong current and debris to win Cedar City Bass Anglers’ fourth event of the season last weekend.

This was CCBA’s first-ever regular-season event on Lake Barkley, launched from Dyer Creek, making it worth double points.

Gammon cashed in with 19.61 pounds caught on ledges. He also caught the big fish to pocket bonus money for $1,400 and a case of oil.

Daniel Johnson of Lebanon grabbed second place by flipping creature baits to catch 17.43 pounds for $400.

Jeff Johnson of Smyrna was third with 16.58 pounds caught in Dyer Creek with a black/blue jig to earn $200.

John Graves of Mt. Juliet was fourth with 15.31 pounds flipping bushes near launch sites to earn $120.

Wesley Hayes of Murfreesboro finished fifth with 14.6 pounds caught topwater, flipping river points in the grass to earn $60.

For more, go to cedarcitybass.com.

Top 10 in points out of 44:

1. Daniel Johnson 481

2. John G. Graves 475

3. Jeff Johnson 468

4. Brandon Saunders 465

5. Ryan Stephens 456

6. Tony Mick 453

7. Rob Kennedy 441

8. Danny Heicher 440

9. Whit Gammon 438

10. Wesley Hayes 415

