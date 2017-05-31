Mt. Juliet’s Shea vaults to state championship

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet junior Cole Shea won the Class AAA state pole vault championship Thursday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium.

Shea’s vault of 14-6 was 6 inches better than Brentwood freshman Jeff Kinder.

Mt. Juliet’s Brandon Karain finished 12th in the Class AAA state 110-meter hurdles Friday with a time of 15.88. The Wilson Central team of Nathan Peterson, Joel Barlow,Baylor Franklin and Russell Riggan finished fifth in the Class AAA state 4-by-800-meter relay Friday with a time of 8:08.09.

Other than the pole vault, Thursday belonged to the girls.

Wilson Central freshman Zoe Vlk was fourth in the AAA discus with a toss of 120-9.

Mt. Juliet sophomore Julia Karsten was sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:23.16. Lebanon junior Ashley Grimes was seventh in the 300 hurdles in :46.97.

Watertown senior Mya Huddleston, her school’s first state qualifier, was eighth in the A-AA shot put with a toss of 32-4.75.

By: Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com