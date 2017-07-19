Mt. Juliet’s Sowell tells his own story of inspiration on ESPN

By mtjulietintern

When life handed Jalan Sowell a lemon, he turned it into lemonade.

A condition called chronic pulmonary embolism all but ended the football playing career of the rising Mt. Juliet High senior. But the 16-year-old is having a summer “work”cation a lot of sports fans might prefer to a trip to the beach or Disney World.

CPE is the clotting of an artery in the lungs which has traveled from elsewhere in the body through the bloodstream. Blood thinning medication treats the condition, but it keeps Sowell from seeing most action on the field.

“As long as he’s on that, he can’t be cleared to play (in college),” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said.

Sowell was a kick returner as a freshman. He was diagnosed as a sophomore and missed much of that season.

“I have shortness of breath, get real sweaty, just pass out,” Sowell said of the symptoms.

But he returned in time to take a pass 60 yards to set up the game-winning score in the playoffs against Collierville. An episode during the following spring practice sidelined him during the 2016 season.

His senior season will be limited to holding for place kicks and signaling plays in from the sideline, which will be a segue into his next chosen career, coaching.

“The risk is not getting hit, it’s getting cut,” Perry said. “But we feel comfortable with him holding. He’s told me if it’s a bad snap, he’ll get rid of it.”

Sowell has committed to the University of Memphis where he’ll be a student-coach majoring in either sports management or communications.

“You can do a lot with a communications degree,” said Sowell, who is getting some first-hand experience in the field through an internship of sorts with ESPN. In fact, this interview was conducted from Bristol, Conn., where he was involved in post-production work on his story which will air sometime this week on SportsCenter, probably following Wednesday’s late baseball game which won’t likely end until after midnight. But the schedule was to have been finalized during production meetings Tuesday. He might also appear on a panel with other subjects in the “My Wish” series on Thursday before he and his father, James, return home.

The “My Wish” series is part of a partnership with the Make-A-Wish foundation, which grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

“Vanderbilt turned my name in and (Make-A-Wish) contacted me,” Jalan Sowell said. “Instead of meeting afamous athlete or person, I wanted to share my story to inspire others to never give up.

“I did an interview. They sent it to ESPN and everything went from there.”

ESPN went to Cookeville to film the segment during Mt. Juliet’s appearance in a 7-on-7 passing league tournament at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium. Sowell wasn’t just interviewed, he’s heavily involved in the production of the feature.

“Jalan asked to produce his own story in conjunction with ESPN about the Mt. Juliet football program,” Perry said. “When I was interviewed, Jalan was part of the production, which is really cool.

“He is a jack of all trades and he does not lack in personality. I’ve never met someone who is so personable with so many people on so many different levels.”

Such a personality would serve someone well in front of a camera. But Sowell is getting a ton of first-hand experience behind the scenes. He wasn’t planning on making broadcasting his career.

“But now that I’m doing it, I’m loving it,” said Sowell, admitting the premature end of his playing career is still disappointing. “(But working with ESPN is) very cool and out of the ordinary. I’m going to stick with coaching, but I need a backup plan.

“I didn’t expect it to be this fun. It’s been stressful, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

“It’s been an eye-opening experience,” James Sowell said. “Between Make-A-Wish and ESPN, it’s been great.

“We got to give credit to God, to Coach Perry and to the Mt. Juliet football family. Since this happened, the support from the Mt. Juliet football family never wavered.”

By Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com