Rossview hands Mt. Juliet first loss

By mtjulietintern

CLARKSVILLE — Rossview scored early and made the lead stand to hand Mt. Juliet its first loss of the season 5-4 Saturday.

The Hawks spotted the Bears a top-of-the-first inning run before scoring twice in the bottom half and three times in the second.

Hayden Robbins, the second of six pitchers, took the loss in his first decision of the season as Mt. Juliet fell to 10-1.

Mt. Juliet scored single runs in the first two innings and two in the fifth as the Bears were outhit 9-5.

Dalton Earheart drove in two runs for Mt. Juliet while Cal Burgett doubled.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to play host to Beech at 7 p.m. Tuesday before making the return trip to Shackle Island 24 hours later in the District 9-AAA home-and-home series.

Staff Reports