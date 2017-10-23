Saints, Hylick run over Ezell-Harding

By mtjulietintern

MJCA clinches first playoff berth

Many running backs don’t find the end zone seven times throughout the course of a season.

Mt. Juliet Christian running back Darius Hylick crossed the goal line seven times in one half.

The junior running back led the Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Saints in a 58-20 rout of the Ezell-Harding Christian School Eagles on Friday night. Hylick, who didn’t have a carry in the second half, finished with 217 yards and seven touchdowns on 23 carries. Quarterback Alex Pitman contributed a rushing touchdown of his own in the first half, and was able to find Logan Collier on a 60-yard pass play to complete the Saints’ scoring.

“The guys came out and played hard,” said head coach Dan Davis, whose Saints clinched their first-ever playoff berth (their first full varsity season was 2002). “The biggest thing we talk about all season is doing the little things, just coming out and playing hard, playing physical, and my guys did a good job of that tonight and I’m proud of them.”

The Saints, which improved to 6-2 on the year, suffered a tough loss two weeks ago against region foe Friendship Christian. Davis’ team came out and made sure it didn’t affect their play this week.

“We definitely pride ourselves on being a tough, running team, a downhill running team, and Darius does a good job of that,” said Davis. “The offensive line, of course, blocks well for him, and at the end of the day it’s a team effort and our team came out and played well.”

The Saints will travel to Chattanooga this week to take on Grace Baptist Academy, before returning for their final home game against Donelson Christian the following week.

By Matt Gray

Mt. Juliet News Correspondent