Saints roar from behind for 61-36 win

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Being down 16 points after just five minutes of play was not the ideal way to start the game for the Mt. Juliet Christian Saints.

But an explosive offense, led by Darius Hylick’s six touchdowns, was able to get the Saints a 61-36 victory over the Middle Tennessee Christian Cougars at Suey Field on Friday night.

The Saints’ head coach, Don Davis, said it was nice to see his team overcome some early “adversity,” especially after suffering their first loss of the season last week at the hands of King’s Academy.

“We got down 16 and just had to grind back out and dig it out and go get it,” said Davis. “My guys did that and I’m proud of them.”

Davis’ team was led by junior running back Darius Hylick, whose stat line looks straight out of a video game, posting 243 rushing yards, 88 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. When asked about Hylick’s night, Davis credited the team for his running back’s success.

“That’s a team thing,” said Davis. “Darius [Hylick] is the guy with the ball, but he doesn’t get the ball without everyone doing their job. Our offense came together, defense finally got back on track, special teams did a decent job. It’s just a team thing around here.”

A rough start to the night for the defense looked like it was going to get worse as the Cougars’ offense was driving again, looking to put more unanswered points on the board in the second quarter. The Saints’ defense held their ground though, stopping the Cougars on a 4th- and-goal situation. The momentum of the game shifted after that stand, and the Saints were able to outscore their opponent 61-20 the rest of the way.

“Our defense normally does a pretty commendable job,” said Davis. “We had our hiccup last week but they take pride in not letting people score, especially in situations like that. They stepped up and did it, and that helped the cause.”

This win brought the Saints’ record to 5-1 as they get ready for Friendship Christian this Friday at 7:30 at FCS’ Pirtle Field.

By Matt Gray

Mt. Juliet News correspondent