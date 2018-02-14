Short-handed Central girls end Mt. Juliet’s 5-game win streak

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — With leading scorer Sydnee Richetto sidelined by the flu, other Lady Wildcats stepped up as Wilson Central put an abrupt end to Mt. Juliet’s five-game winning streak 54-42 in Friday night’s regular-season finale.

Former Lady Bear Julia Maki hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to get Central off the mat. But Mt. Juliet center Emma Palmer kept the Lady Bears even with six in each of the first two periods. Maki’s third triple evened the count 11-11 at first-quarter’s end.

“(Maki) played really well and did a lot of nice things for us besides scoring,” said first-year Lady Wildcat coach Jeff Keller after registering his first win over the rival Lady Bears. “I was happy for her. I was happy for the team overall. Sometimes, you get unsung heroes like Kenadhi Killebrew and Taylor Tucker… Taylor is like a coach on the floor for us. She does a lot of things like that, stabilizes things. We are fortunate to have that type of leadership.”

Tucker took over in the second with a pair of threes for Central. But Shelby Petty ended the first half with a three to pull Mt. Juliet into a 22-22 tie.

The third quarter belonged to sophomore Nicole Brill, who had 10 of her 16 during the quarter as Central blew the game open to lead 42-29 late in the period.

“Nicole has steadily gotten better and better as the year’s gone on and she’s become a force for us and she’s very conscientious about her work ethic and trying to do things the right way.”

Tondrianna Davis drained back-to-back threes to end the third and begin the fourth to bring the Lady Bears within 42-35. But Brill converted a pass into a weakside layup and Central salted the win at the free-throw line, from where Brill sank 6 of 7 for the night.

Also helping the Lady Wildcat cause was point guard Kenadhi Killebrew, who kept a Central possession alive by coming from out of nowhere to grab offensive rebounds several times down the stretch as the visitors were trying to drain the clock. She finished with 11 boards.

Maki fired in four triples to lead the Lady Wildcats with 19 points while Tucker Added eight, Kellebrew seven and Sydney Dalton and Jasmin Angel two each as Central clinched the No. 4 seed in next week’s District 9-AAA tournament with an 8-6 league record, 17-10 for the regular season.

“Our girls lately have been playing well,” Keller said. “They showed a lot of poise tonight. It was an opportunity for them to have to set forward and step up, so it was a great win for us.”

Palmer finished with 16 points and six rebounds while Petty popped in a pair of threes on her way to 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Davis drained three triples for her nine while Nevaeh Majors supplied six points and four assists.

Mt. Juliet had already clinched the No. 3 seed and finished at 9-5, 17-8 for the year. Both teams will play Thursday night in the district tournament at Hendersonville. The Lady Bears will face the host Lady Commandos at 6:30 p.m., followed by WilsonCentral against Station Camp at 8.

A Mt. Juliet win would mean a 4 p.m. semifinal game Saturday against either Gallatin or Lebanon. A Central victory would advance the Lady Wildcats to a 7 p.m. semifinal against either Portland or top-seed Beech.

First-round winners will also advance to the Region 5-AAA tournament.

By Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com