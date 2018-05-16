Six Wildcats qualify for state track and field meet

By mtjulietintern

BRENTWOOD — Three Wilson Central individuals and a relay team qualified for the state meet during Section 3 action Friday and Saturday at Ravenwood.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state meet which will go off May 24 at the Dean Hayes Stadium at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro.

Wilson Central’s individual results with top four advancing to state:

Boys’ 1,600 meters—1. Baylor Franklin, 4:32.87

Boys’ 800 meters—1. Baylor Franklin, 1:57.5

Boys’ discus—2. Kolin Miller, 158-10 (school and personal record)

Boys’ shot put—3. Kolin Miller, 47-1 (personal record)

Girls’ discus—2. Zoe Vlk, 133-8 (personal and school record)

Girls’ shot put—2. Zoe Vlk, 42-2.5 (personal and school record)

Boys’ 4-by-400 relay—3. Wilson Central (Kenard “KJ” Laribo, Grant Pody, Justin Smith, Baylor Franklin), 3:28.12 (school record)

Boys’ 400 meters—5. Kenard “KJ” Laribo, :50.3 (personal record)

Girls’ long jump—5. Jayce Hitt, 15-11

Girls’ high jump—6. Olivia Lanius, 4-8

Boys’ long jump—8. Garrett Todd, 19-4.5

Boys’ 4-by-800 relay—8. Wilson Central (Russell Riggan, Andrew Farber, Jason Block, Grant Pody), 8:35.74

Wilson Central’s boys finished fourth out of 32 teams with 49 points. The girls were 12th out of 29 with 22.

