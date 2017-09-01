Smyrna turns seven takeaways into runaway win over Wilson Central

By mtjulietintern

Seven turnovers added up to a 43-10 Wilson Central loss to Smyrna on Friday night.

The Wildcats outgained the Bulldogs in total yardage 384-225. But Smyrna had a pick-six and a scoop-and-score to go along with a number of short-field opportunities.

Short scoring runs by Alex Bannister and Blake Watkins staked Smyrna to a 13-0 lead. Tevin Shipp then returned a fumble 67 yards for a 20-0 lead.

Aaron Hubbell hit 25 of 37 passes for 262 yards with an interception. He hit DeMarius McBroom for a 52-yard touchdown pass to bring Central within 20-7 four minutes before halftime.

Will Lafollete’s 24-yard field goal with 5:31 left in the third quarter brought the Wildcats to within 20-10.

But Smyrna used the last 2:09 of the period to put the game away with a 4-yard Jordan Carter touchdown run and a 27-yard score by Dyvonte McCormick with a second to go for a 32-10 margin.

Demarco Miller returned a Hubbell interception for Smyrna’s final touchdown. Jose Baeza’s 32-yard field goal wrapped up the scoring as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.

Central slipped to 0-2 going into a trip to Rossview next Friday for the new Region 4-6A opener. Kickoff in Clarksville will be at 7 p.m.

