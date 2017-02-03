There’s more than football to Super Bowl

Super Bowl LI is coming up Sunday and with it comes loads of parties and party food.
But we all know it’s about a lot more than the game itself. There’s the family and friends, the halftime show…the great commercials.
Then there’s the food. The mere mention of a Super Bowl party and the first thing comes to mind are, party wings, chili, burgers, ribs and your favorite beverage.
My personal favorite Super Bowl appetizer has to be chicken wings. But they have to be the classic wings and not that boneless stuff.
There is nothing I love more than sitting down with some homemade spicy hot wings, dipping sauce and chowing down while watching the game.
Of course, there are a lot of food choices, but for me, Super Bowl is just like Thanksgiving Day. Except I’m playing football trivia, hanging out with my best friends, eating a ton of food and throwing the football around the outside grill before and after the big game.
What about the halftime show? For many, including most women, the halftime show ranks high on the list of reasons to watch the Super Bowl on an annual basis.
There hasn’t been a decent halftime show in a long time, so I don’t even bother looking forward to that anymore. I mean seriously, when was the last time we had a great halftime show? Not since that “wardrobe malfunction,” by Janet Jackson. All that we’ve been getting are old bands, washed-up performers and people who the NFL considers as “safe.”
Super Bowl LI is in Houston, where Lady Gaga is scheduled to be the halftime performer. Lady Gaga, of course, is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage, as she sang the national anthem before Super Bowl 50. Country music star Luke Bryan is scheduled to sing the national anthem this Sunday. Talk about playing it safe.
Oh yes, the actual game. We have the Atlanta Falcons, which hasn’t been there since 1999. Then you have the New England Patriots, which seem to be their every year, winning four times.
There are 13 NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl, and the Atlanta Falcons is one of them.
Eat, drink and enjoy the game.
