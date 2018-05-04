Vestal walks Mt. Juliet off with 6-5 victory over Lebanon

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Trevor Vestal’s RBI single to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Mt. Juliet to a 6-5 Senior Night win over Lebanon on Monday night.

The Blue Devils led the state’s No. 1-ranked team (No. 2 in another poll) 5-3 before Thomas Fullerton’s two-run double tied the score in the fifth. Vestal’s hit lifted Mt. Juliet to 24-4 for the season and 12-1 in District 9-AAA going into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regular-season finale at Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field for the Blue Devils’ Senior Night.

Vestal and John Dyer, two of the Golden Bears’ nine seniors, had early RBIs as Mt. Juliet overcame a 1-0 Lebanon lead to go up 3-1 through two innings. The Blue Devils scored three times in the third and once in the fourth. Chase Birdwell led Lebanon’s eight-hit offense with a double and two RBI.

Fullerton finished with three hits and Vestal and Dyer two each as Mt. Juliet notched nine hits.

Dyer pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the win to improve to 3-0. Starter Grayson Cole was chased after two innings before Warren Lee worked 2 1/3 innings. Due to three Mt. Juliet errors, only one Lebanon run was earned.

Austin Brown pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to take the loss after start Brady Chappell worked the first four.

