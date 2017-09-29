Wave rolls past ‘Cats

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE – Gallatin used two second-half turnovers to turn a 7-3 halftime score into 35-17 win over Wilson Central on Friday night.

Ladarius Stewart led all rushers with 105 yards on 18 carriers, including two touchdowns, both in the second half.

“That’s been the story of our season,” said Wilson Central head coach Brad Dedman. “We haven’t been able to hold onto the ball.”

Gallatin got off to a strong start. After forcing a three-and-out, the Green Wave drove 36 yards in seven plays, but kicker Austin Wright missed a 55-yard field goal attempt. On the next dive the Green Wave drove into field-goal range, and Wright made a 37-yarder, but a Gallatin penalty nullified the score. Wright would go on to miss the 42-yard attempt after the penalty.

The Green Wave got on the board on the next series. After picking up a couple of first downs, Wilson Central drove into Gallatin territory, but quarterback Aaron Hubbell and running back Stratton Farmer fumbled the exchange and Stevante Halcomb picked up the loose ball and rambled 47 yards for a Green Wave touchdown to lead 7-0.

Wilson Central then answered, driving 77 yards in 11 plays, but had to settle for a Will Lafollette 25-yard filed goal, making the score 7-3 at halftime.

Gallatin got the ball to start the second half, but on its third play of the half, quarterback Andre Sloan was intercepted by Bret Robinson. However, the Wildcats fumbled the ball right back to the Green Wave as Hubbell hit receiver Dalton King. But Dyze Vaughn stripped the ball. Halcomb picked it up and returned it 61 yards to the Wildcat 9-yard line. Stewart would score his first touchdown on the next play to increase the lead to 14-3.

After holding the Wildcats to a three and out, the Green Wave were facing a fourth down at the Wilson Central 40-yard line. Jalen Porter ran around right end untouched for a touchdown run of 40 yards to increase the lead to 21-3. On the Wildcats next drive Vaughn intercepted Hubbell and ran 38 yards for another touchdown to make the score 28-3.

After forcing another three and out. Gallatin drove 72 yards in six plays. Stewart scored his second touchdown, this one from 38 yards, making the score 35-3. Backup quarterback Dylan Carpenter came in for Wilson Central and tossed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to Devonte McBroom to make he final score 35-17.“I am proud of the way ours played for 48 minutes,” said Dedman.

Wilson Central returns to Region 4-6A action against visiting Hendersonville at 7 p.m. Friday.