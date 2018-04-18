West Wilson angler catches big fish

By mtjulietintern

Derrick Harris of Mt. Juliet caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division weighing in at five pounds, 13 ounces Saturday in the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League event on Percy Priest Lake.

The catch earned him the day’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $170.

Lebanon’s Matt Farrar finished eighth with five bass weighing 12 pounds, 14 ounces to win $447.

John Graves of Mt. Juliet was ninth with five bass weighing 12-13 to pocket $397.

Tony Eckler of Lebanon was 10th with 12-8 to take home $347.

