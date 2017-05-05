Wild resigns at Wilson Central

By mtjulietintern

Wilson Central officials are searching for the school’s third girls’ basketball coach after John Wild submitted his resignation last week.

Wild, who took over for original coach Bud Brandon in 2014, compiled an 88-12 record in three seasons, which included his 500th career win, two District 9-AAA championships, a Region 5-AAA title and a state tournament berth, the latter two coming in 2017, a season which saw the Lady Wildcats win their first 33 games before losing in the state quarterfinals.

Wild, who began his coaching career at Friendship Christian as softball coach (taking the Lady Commanders to their first state tournament), assistant boys’ basketball coach and junior high coach, is one of three prep hoops coaches in Tennessee to win state titles in boys and girls.

The Atlanta-area native, who learned his basketball at the feet of Lipscomb University legend Don Meyer, will take over the girls’ hoops position at Franklin. He is a resident of the Chapel Hill area in northern Marshall County, making his new job a closer commute.

