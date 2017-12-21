Wildcat wrestlers win Beech tourney

By mtjulietintern

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central won the Beech Tournament last Saturday with Michael Kramer and Sinjin Noga picking up first-place hardware for the Wildcats.

Cullen Belcher was a runner-up while Grant Fetters, Hunter Borders, Levi Stone and Parker Bennet each finished third and Ross Keith fourth.

Despite the championship, Central slipped a spot in Jeff Price’s state poll Monday, swapping sixth and seventh places with Bradley Central by three points.

Meanwhile, back at Wilson Central, nine Wildcats won their classes in a junior-varsity tournament, including Dominic Hofmann, Michael Mercante, Caleb Blake, William Toy, Luke Pishotta, Chris Payne, Geraldo Valasquez, Jesse Richardson and Chance Carson.

Elliot Ash, Avery Warnock, Tyler Jones and Usvauldo Jaime each finished second while Anthony Dake, Colton Colyer, Trey Scoby and Reece Orsbon each took third.

Not related to the high school program, the Wildcat Wrestling Club won the middle school division of the Tennessee Top 100 Challenge in Pigeon Forge last Saturday.

