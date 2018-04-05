Wildcats win, climb to 10-1

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central defeated Main West (Ill.) 4-1 Friday night.

The Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning before Central tied the score in the bottom half and took the lead with two runs in the fifth. The Wildcats tacked on an insurance score in the sixth as they outhit the visitors from Des Plaines, Ill. (a Chicago suburb) 8-4.

Matthew Jenkinson pitched four innings, allowing a run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine. Hayden Baker pitched two innings of one-hit relief for the win. Aaron Hubbell struck out the side in the seventh for the save as the Wildcats climbed to 10-1.

Gabe Jennings doubled as he, leadoff batter Cole Fergusson and No. 9-hitter Trent Wimmer had two hits each. Baker belted a triple.

