Wilson Central goes 6-2 at Commando Classic

By mtjulietintern

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central opened its softball season last week by going 6-2 in the Commando Classic at Drakes Creek Park.

The Lady Wildcats outscored their opponents 6-2, defeating Gibbs, Greenbrier, Tullahoma, Bearden, Stewarts Creek and Battle Ground Academy.

Claire Smith led Central with a .571 batting average as she and Alaina Morris each scored six runs. Ashley Foster and Kaylee Richetto each won three games in the circle.

The Lady ‘Cats closed the Classic with a 5-1 win over BGA.

Laney Tucker doubled as she and Brooke Pfefferle each drove in two runs. Leadoff batter Claire Smith doubled, walked and was hit by a pitch. Kenzey Meador singled twice.

Central will play at home at 4 and 8 p.m. Thursday as the play host to the Southern Warrior Classic.

Staff Reports