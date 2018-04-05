Wilson Central splits 3-2 Saturday decisions

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central split a pair of 3-2 decisions Saturday, walking off with a win over Tullahoma before losing to Page.

Will Wright pitched two hitless innings to get the win against Tullahoma after starter Dawson Bennett pitched the first five, leaving in a 2-2 tie. Hayden Baker drove in Aaron Hubbell on a single through the right side with the winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jackson Odette doubled for the Wildcats, who outhit the Tullahoma Wildcats 7-4. Matthew Jenkinson singled twice.

Page scored three times in the top of the third inning and held Central to a pair of fourth-inning runs as the Wildcats slipped to 11-2.

Jared Smith pitched the first two innings and took the loss. Brady White fired the final five scoreless frames, scattering five hits. Neither pitcher issued a walk.

Connor Sullivan doubled twice and singled while Kameron Bond singled for Central’s four hits.

Wilson Central is scheduled to travel to Gallatin at 7 p.m. Tuesday before the Green Wave make the return visit to WCHS 24 hours later in a District 9-AAA home-and-home series.

