Wilson Central stops Station Camp 6-1

By mtjulietintern

GALLATIN — No. 5-seed Wilson Central stopped No. 4, and host, Station Camp 6-1 in the opening round of the District 9-AAA tournament Monday night.

Julia Barnett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to stake the Lady Wildcats to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Kinsley Blackfox scored on a fourth-inning single by Alaina Morris, who in turn came home on Sydnee Richetto’s double to center field for a 3-1 lead.

Station Camp cut the margin to 3-1 on a single and double in the fifth.

Central put the Lady Bison away with three in the seventh. Morgan Stokes singled up the middle to score Kenzie Meador. Barnett singled to center to plate Richetto. Gracie Hill came home on a wild pitch.

Stokes and Richetto each had two hits as Central finished with eight.

Kassidy Davis pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win before Kaylee Richetto recorded the final two outs to complete the five-hitter as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 15-14 for the season.

Central faced top-seed Mt. Juliet on Tuesday in the second round at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville.

