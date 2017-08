By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s boys won by one stroke and the girls by 20 in a nine-hole tri-match with Portland and host Mt. Juliet on Thursday at Windtree.

Ty Baker fired a 41, Connor Smith and Mason Adcock 42 each and Parker Bruen 45 for a total of 170 for the Wildcats. Alec Harper’s 52 and Eston Parson’s 58 missed the cut.

Molly Castle fired a 45 and Sarah Castle 47 for a total of 92 for the Lady Wildcats. Kate Castle’s 59 and Grace Bingham’s 66 missed the cut.

