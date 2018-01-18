Womens basketball scores

By mtjulietintern

Station Camp edges Lady Bears in overtime

GALLATIN — Station Camp’s Faith Eubank bagged three free throws with no time left in regulation to pull the Lady Bison into a tie and scored overtime’s only field goal, which was enough to deal Mt. Juliet a 56-54 loss Thursday night.

The Lady Bison led 12-11 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet moved in front 27-25 by halftime. Station Camp was back in the lead 42-39 going into the fourth before the end-of-game foul on a three-point attempt gave the home team new life.

Eubank sank 7 of 8 free throws and 6 of 8 field goals to lead the Lady Bison with 19 points while Olivia Delk dropped in 6 of 8 from the line on her way to 14. Bre Burns added 11.

Emma Palmer overcame a slow start to pour in 26 points to lead the Lady Bears while Shelby Petty and Tondrianna Davis each dropped in nine, Nevaeh Majors seven and Ryleigh Osborne a first-quarter three-pointer as Mt. Juliet fell to 11-6 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-AAA, tied for fourth place with Wilson Central and Station Camp.

Mt. Juliet’s Tuesday game at Wilson Central was snowed out. The Lady Bears will play host to Lebanon at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Lady Wildcats roll past Portland

GLADEVILLE — Sydnee Richetto and Nicole Brill combined for 27 points in Wilson Central’s 45-20 triumph over visiting Portland on Thursday night.

Richetto racked up 17 points, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts. Brill tossed in 10 points and bagged eight rebounds. Taylor Tucker turned in six points and nine rebounds while Martoia Buchanan and Bailey Kaposy each threw in three points. Julia Maki had six assists and five steals as she, Teoria Woods and Aubree Starnes each scored two points.

The Lady Wildcats led 14-8 following the first quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 34-16 through three periods as Central improved to 12-7 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-AAA.

MJCA falls at Nashville Christian

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 48-32 decision at Nashville Christian on Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles led 10-8 following the first quarter, 29-15 at halftime and 39-25 through three periods.

Marcella Gallione threw in three 3-pointers as she led the Lady Saints with 11 points. Amelia Lyons notched nine points, Caitlyn Smith and Abigail Easton four each and Sam Stilts and Caroline Hibbett two apiece.

Staff Reports