Byrd launches Central to 49-35 win over LHS

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — Addison Byrd was on fire in the first quarter and Wilson Central won a 49-35 slugfest over visiting Lebanon on Friday night.

Byrd drained both of her three-pointers and 12 of her 22 points as Central shot out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead.

Lebanon used a 10-2 run to draw within 23-18. But the Lady ‘Cats closed the second quarter with a 9-1 run and canned 9 of 10 free throws in the period to lead 32-19 by halftime.

The teams failed to score for over four minutes to begin the third quarter which ended with Central in front 37-21 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 22-2 for the season and 9-1 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman forward Lindsey Freeman sank 6 of her 7 shots as she scored 16 for Central. Taylor Tucker scored seven and Piper Elrod four free throws.

Freshman Allissa Mulaski sank two three-pointers in leading Lebanon with nine points while Zyrina Neuble (who left the court in a wheelchair midway through the fourth quarter with a leg injury), Maleigha Oldham and Caleah Shannon each scored seven, Rebecca Brown and Christaney Brookshire two apiece and Aaryn Grace Lester a free throw as the Devilettes dropped to 14-9, 4-5.

Palmer’s 20 powers Lady Bears past Portland

MT. JULIET — Emma Palmer produced 20 points to pace Mt. Juliet to a 44-35 Coming Home win over Portland on Friday night.

The Lady Bears led 12-10 following the first quarter, 27-20 at halftime and 3-424 through three periods as they improved to 14-7 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.

Julia Maki tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet while Aaliyah Frazier finished with eight and Tondrianna Davis, Cassidy Harris and Nevaeh Majors two each.

Rachel Jennings tossed in 12 points and McKenzie Trouton 11 for Portland.

Lady Saints lose lead, game

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls pitched a first-quarter shutout Friday night, but by the end of the game found themselves on the wrong end of a 38-32 score to Donelson Christian.

The Lady Saints led 14-0 following the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 25-21 through three periods before DCA took the fourth quarter 17-7.

Hannah Anderson scored 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and Caroline Clemmer 11 for DCA.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 13 points, including three triples. Caitlyn Smith scored seven points, Marcella Gallione five, Abi Hildabrand three and Megan Blackwell and Caroline Hibbett two apiece the period to lead 32-19 by halftime.

The teams failed to score for over four minutes to begin the third quarter which ended with Central in front 37-21 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 22-2 for the season and 9-1 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman forward Lindsey Freeman sank 6 of her 7 shots as she scored 16 for Central. Taylor Tucker scored seven and Piper Elrod four free throws.

Freshman Allissa Mulaski sank two three-pointers in leading Lebanon with nine points while Zyrina Neuble (who left the court in a wheelchair midway through the fourth quarter with a leg injury), Maleigha Oldham and Caleah Shannon each scored seven, Rebecca Brown and Christaney Brookshire two apiece and Aaryn Grace Lester a free throw as the Devilettes dropped to 14-9, 4-5.

Palmer’s 20 powers Lady Bears past Portland

MT. JULIET — Emma Palmer produced 20 points to pace Mt. Juliet to a 44-35 Coming Home win over Portland on Friday night.

The Lady Bears led 12-10 following the first quarter, 27-20 at halftime and 3-424 through three periods as they improved to 14-7 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.

Julia Maki tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet while Aaliyah Frazier finished with eight and Tondrianna Davis, Cassidy Harris and Nevaeh Majors two each.

Rachel Jennings tossed in 12 points and McKenzie Trouton 11 for Portland.

Lady Saints lose lead, game

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls pitched a first-quarter shutout Friday night, but by the end of the game found themselves on the wrong end of a 38-32 score to Donelson Christian.

The Lady Saints led 14-0 following the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 25-21 through three periods before DCA took the fourth quarter 17-7.

Hannah Anderson scored 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and Caroline Clemmer 11 for DCA.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 13 points, including three triples. Caitlyn Smith scored seven points, Marcella Gallione five, Abi Hildabrand three and Megan Blackwell and Caroline Hibbett two apiece

By Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com