Central boys sink Station Camp in fourth

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central sank 12 fourth-quarter free throws Friday night as the Wildcats outscored visiting Station Camp 23-12 in the period to pull away to a 58-47 homecoming victory.

The teams were tied 35-35 going into the fourth before Central opened the margin down the stretch as the Wildcats climbed to 14-11 for the season and 6-6 in District 9-AAA. Station Camp, which led the district not long ago, slipped to 18-7, 7-5.

The Bison scored in the closing seconds of the first quarter to take a 13-12 edge. Dawson Hamilton hit a pair of second-period three-pointers, both of which put Central in front, before a Chase Freeman free throw pulled Station Camp into a 26-26 halftime tie.

Gavin Johnson sank a pair of early three-pointers and led Central with 19 points. Hamilton hit three triples as he, Cole Booth and Kito Aruh each added 10 points while Kene Aruh finished with four, Naz Czeskleba a three and Nate Ochoa two.

Freeman poured in 31 points for Station Camp while Jonathan Gillard Jr tossed in 10, including eight in the second quarter.

Both teams will return to action Tuesday night – Central at home against Beech for Senior Night while Station Camp plays host to Mt. Juliet.

Saints win on road in finale

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys closed their regular campaign Monday night with a 64-55 win at Merrol Hyde.

The Saints led 9-5 following the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 40-23 through three periods as they closed a 13-11 regular season.

Mt. Juliet Christian will be the No. 5 seed for the East-Middle District 1-A tournament and play at No. 4 Donelson Christian on Thursday night with the winner advancing to Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s final/consolation at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex.

Caylor Bates buried a pair of three-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet Christian with 16 points. Logan Anderson sank two triples as he and Preston Sloan each scored 11 and Tyler West 10. Bailey Jones supplied seven points, David Hylick five and Jacob Hall four,

Connor Dunn dropped in a pair of threes to lead Merrol Hyde with 22 points. Connor McCutcheon also connected for two threes on his way to 11.

Bears breeze past Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE — In what could well be a preview of a first-round tournament game, Mt. Juliet stayed on the outside of Row 1 in the District 9-AAA race with a 67-44 hammering of Hendersonville on Friday night.

The Golden Bears led 21-6 following the first quarter, 37-17 at halftime and 52-37 through three periods as they improved to 17-8 for the season and remained even with Lebanon at 9-3 atop the league standings, though the Blue Devils hold the tiebreaker.

Trey Pruitt powered in 20 points for Mt. Juliet. Joey Hayes hit four three-pointers and J.R. Sanders two as both scored 12. Tony Thompson tossed in 10 while Isaac Stephens finished with four, Terrell Wilson three and Jordan Lockridge, Bryan McIntosh and Bailey Bryant two apiece.

Mt. Juliet will return to Sumner County on Tuesday night to visit Station Camp following the girls’ 6:30 p.m. game.

Staff Reports