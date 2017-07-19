County outlaws parking on streets

By mtjulietintern

The Wilson County Commission approved changes to its parking regulations and meeting schedule Monday during its monthly meeting.

Wilson County citizens are no longer allowed to routinely park or store motorized vehicles on county public roads. The county codes department will enforce the change.

According to the resolution, the need for additional provisions in the zoning ordinance are necessary to insure adequate road width and turning space for emergency response vehicles and school buses.

Exceptions in the ordinance include: instances of emergency, vehicle failure, moving in or out of a property or during a special event not to exceed 24 hours. The ordinance strongly encourages adjacent property owners responsible for the special events to contact emergency services and building inspector within the county to notify them of the special event.

The commission also approved a resolution that allows commission meetings during the Wilson County Fair, which typically runs through the third Monday of August, a day slated for the Wilson County Commission meeting.

Currently, the Wilson County Commission does not meet during the Wilson County Fair.

“I’ve been on the budget committee since the inception of the budget committee and I never could understand why we put off one of the most important things we do here in the county for the fair,” Commissioner Mike Justice said. “I have an obligation to be here and conduct county business.”

The commission also approved a resolution that acknowledges Sunday, July 30 as “A Day of Prayer for our Schools” in Wilson County.

The purpose of this annual Kiwanis Club community service project is to help foster an environment throughout Wilson County in which children can begin a new school year safely.

As a new school year is beginning, the Kiwanis clubs of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet are inviting every church in the county to devote a portion of its worship time on Sunday, July 30 to special prayers for the safety of children, teachers and all others involved in the operation of schools.

Kiwanis club officials said they believe that the concerted prayers of the people of the community will have a positive influence on the start of a new school year.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com